TV Ratings: 'Will & Grace' Premiere Scores Solid 3-Day Gains

The NBC comedy grows by 80 percent in adults 18-49 and almost 70 percent in total viewers.

Will & Grace opened its final season with fairly low same-day ratings, but the NBC comedy made some good-sized gains in the three days after it debuted.

The show's Oct. 24 season premiere grew by 0.4 points in the adults 18-49 demographic (0.5 to 0.9) in Nielsen's live plus three-day numbers, a gain big enough to crack the top 20 (ties included) for the week of Oct. 21. It pulled even with its time-period comedy competition, CBS' Carol's Second Act, after trailing by 0.2 in the same-day ratings.

Will & Grace also added about 1.57 million viewers to bring its three-day total to 3.85 million, making it the most-watched of NBC's Thursday comedies for the week ahead of Superstore (3.67 million). The premiere grew by 69 percent in viewers, tied for the second-largest percentage bump on broadcast with ABC's The Good Doctor.

Per usual, The Good Doctor and NBC's This Is Us earned the largest overall ratings boosts over three days. The former added 3.84 million viewers to its same-day tally and stands at 9.39 million viewers. This Is Us went from a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 to 2.6 to lead the demo charts, topping the 0.8-point bump for Grey's Anatomy (1.3 to 2.1) and The Walking Dead (1.1 to 1.9).

Below are the top 20 network and cable shows (including ties) with the largest three-day ratings gains.

Adults 18-49

Show Network Live +3 18-49 rating Change from live + SD % change from live + SD This Is Us NBC 2.6 1.0 63% Grey's Anatomy ABC 2.1 0.8 62% The Walking Dead AMC 1.9 0.8 73% The Good Doctor ABC 1.5 0.7 88% 911 Fox 2.2 0.7 47% American Horror Story FX 1.3 0.7 117% The Rookie ABC 1.1 0.6 120% Chicago Fire NBC 1.8 0.6 50% Chicago PD NBC 1.7 0.6 55% Law & Order: SVU NBC 1.3 0.6 86% New Amsterdam NBC 1.5 0.6 67% A Million Little Things ABC 1.4 0.5 56% Evil CBS 1.0 0.5 100% SWAT CBS 1.1 0.5 83% Young Sheldon CBS 1.6 0.5 45% The Good Place NBC 1.1 0.5 83% Mayans MC FX 0.9 0.5 125% Teen Mom II MTV 0.8 0.5 167% How to Get Away With Murder ABC 0.9 0.4 80% Blue Bloods CBS 1.0 0.4 67% FBI CBS 1.2 0.4 50% Mom CBS 1.2 0.4 50% NCIS CBS 1.5 0.4 36% SEAL Team CBS 1.1 0.4 57% Survivor CBS 1.7 0.4 31% Prodigal Son Fox 1.2 0.4 50% The Blacklist NBC 0.9 0.4 80% Chicago Med NBC 1.6 0.4 33% Will & Grace NBC 0.9 0.4 80%

Note: 7 other cable shows also grew by 0.4.

Total Viewers

Show Network Live +3 viewers (000s) Change from live + SD % change from live + SD The Good Doctor ABC 9,386 3,843 69% This Is Us NBC 10,615 3,556 50% Blue Bloods CBS 10,393 3,477 50% New Amsterdam NBC 8,559 3,419 67% The Rookie ABC 6,356 3,111 96% Bull CBS 9,158 3,008 49% Chicago PD NBC 9,633 2,986 45% 911 Fox 9,399 2,851 44% NCIS CBS 13,986 2,632 23% Chicago Fire NBC 10,429 2,552 32% SWAT CBS 6,303 2,524 67% NCIS: New Orleans CBS 9,060 2,410 36% SEAL Team CBS 6,915 2,407 53% Law & Order: SVU NBC 6,033 2,297 61% Chicago Med NBC 10,082 2,240 29% A Million Little Things ABC 6,606 2,223 51% Grey's Anatomy ABC 8,327 2,214 36% FBI CBS 11,035 2,176 25% Young Sheldon CBS 10,795 2,130 25% The Blacklist NBC 5,722 2,120 59%

Source: Nielsen