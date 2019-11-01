2:54pm PT by Rick Porter
TV Ratings: 'Will & Grace' Premiere Scores Solid 3-Day Gains
Will & Grace opened its final season with fairly low same-day ratings, but the NBC comedy made some good-sized gains in the three days after it debuted.
The show's Oct. 24 season premiere grew by 0.4 points in the adults 18-49 demographic (0.5 to 0.9) in Nielsen's live plus three-day numbers, a gain big enough to crack the top 20 (ties included) for the week of Oct. 21. It pulled even with its time-period comedy competition, CBS' Carol's Second Act, after trailing by 0.2 in the same-day ratings.
Will & Grace also added about 1.57 million viewers to bring its three-day total to 3.85 million, making it the most-watched of NBC's Thursday comedies for the week ahead of Superstore (3.67 million). The premiere grew by 69 percent in viewers, tied for the second-largest percentage bump on broadcast with ABC's The Good Doctor.
Per usual, The Good Doctor and NBC's This Is Us earned the largest overall ratings boosts over three days. The former added 3.84 million viewers to its same-day tally and stands at 9.39 million viewers. This Is Us went from a 1.6 rating in adults 18-49 to 2.6 to lead the demo charts, topping the 0.8-point bump for Grey's Anatomy (1.3 to 2.1) and The Walking Dead (1.1 to 1.9).
Below are the top 20 network and cable shows (including ties) with the largest three-day ratings gains.
Adults 18-49
|Show
|Network
|Live +3 18-49 rating
|Change from live + SD
|% change from live + SD
|This Is Us
|NBC
|2.6
|1.0
|63%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|2.1
|0.8
|62%
|The Walking Dead
|AMC
|1.9
|0.8
|73%
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|1.5
|0.7
|88%
|911
|Fox
|2.2
|0.7
|47%
|American Horror Story
|FX
|1.3
|0.7
|117%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|1.1
|0.6
|120%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|1.8
|0.6
|50%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|1.7
|0.6
|55%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|1.3
|0.6
|86%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|1.5
|0.6
|67%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|1.4
|0.5
|56%
|Evil
|CBS
|1.0
|0.5
|100%
|SWAT
|CBS
|1.1
|0.5
|83%
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|1.6
|0.5
|45%
|The Good Place
|NBC
|1.1
|0.5
|83%
|Mayans MC
|FX
|0.9
|0.5
|125%
|Teen Mom II
|MTV
|0.8
|0.5
|167%
|How to Get Away With Murder
|ABC
|0.9
|0.4
|80%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|1.0
|0.4
|67%
|FBI
|CBS
|1.2
|0.4
|50%
|Mom
|CBS
|1.2
|0.4
|50%
|NCIS
|CBS
|1.5
|0.4
|36%
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|1.1
|0.4
|57%
|Survivor
|CBS
|1.7
|0.4
|31%
|Prodigal Son
|Fox
|1.2
|0.4
|50%
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|0.9
|0.4
|80%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|1.6
|0.4
|33%
|Will & Grace
|NBC
|0.9
|0.4
|80%
Note: 7 other cable shows also grew by 0.4.
Total Viewers
|Show
|Network
|Live +3 viewers (000s)
|Change from live + SD
|% change from live + SD
|The Good Doctor
|ABC
|9,386
|3,843
|69%
|This Is Us
|NBC
|10,615
|3,556
|50%
|Blue Bloods
|CBS
|10,393
|3,477
|50%
|New Amsterdam
|NBC
|8,559
|3,419
|67%
|The Rookie
|ABC
|6,356
|3,111
|96%
|Bull
|CBS
|9,158
|3,008
|49%
|Chicago PD
|NBC
|9,633
|2,986
|45%
|911
|Fox
|9,399
|2,851
|44%
|NCIS
|CBS
|13,986
|2,632
|23%
|Chicago Fire
|NBC
|10,429
|2,552
|32%
|SWAT
|CBS
|6,303
|2,524
|67%
|NCIS: New Orleans
|CBS
|9,060
|2,410
|36%
|SEAL Team
|CBS
|6,915
|2,407
|53%
|Law & Order: SVU
|NBC
|6,033
|2,297
|61%
|Chicago Med
|NBC
|10,082
|2,240
|29%
|A Million Little Things
|ABC
|6,606
|2,223
|51%
|Grey's Anatomy
|ABC
|8,327
|2,214
|36%
|FBI
|CBS
|11,035
|2,176
|25%
|Young Sheldon
|CBS
|10,795
|2,130
|25%
|The Blacklist
|NBC
|5,722
|2,120
|59%
Source: Nielsen
