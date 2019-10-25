TV Ratings: 'Will & Grace' Goes Low With Final Season Return

Fox continued to enjoy a pretty solid sports-driven week, squeezing in an outing of Thursday Night Football between World Series games.

Washington’s 19-9 loss to Minnesota dominated the evening, with early numbers — a 2.8 rating among adults and 9.8 million viewers — besting the rest of the dial by a handsome measure.

The most interesting Big Four news of the night however, at least in linear stats, was one low-rated return. The final season of Will & Grace, rushed back onto the schedule to replace struggling NBC freshman Sunnyside, kicked off at 9:30 p.m. with a 0.5 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.3 million viewers. In the key demo, it topped only the 8:30 p.m. NBC comedy Perfect Harmony to not rank dead last.

Just over a year ago, the tenth season of Will & Grace kicked off with a 1.0 rating in the key demo on its premiere night — topping all other NBC comedies. Though Thursday brought a relatively close pack, both Superstore (0.8 rating) and The Good Place (0.6 rating) out-performed the exiting revival.

ABC ranked No. 2 for the night, behind Fox, driven by a steady outing of Grey’s Anatomy. The drama earned a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49, making it the second-highest rated telecast of the night. CBS saw improvement for Young Sheldon. The comedy, up by two-tenths of a point, averaged a 1.1 rating in the key demo and 8.5 million viewers — the night’s biggest non-sports audience.