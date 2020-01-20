Will Packer-Produced Newsmagazine Booked for Fall 2020 on Fox Stations

'Central Ave.' will air weekly in syndication after getting a trial run in a few markets in November 2019.

Prolific producer Will Packer is expanding into syndicated TV.

Fox Television Stations have given the go-ahead for the Packer-produced newsmagazine Central Ave. to launch nationally in fall 2020. The pickup comes after the show, distributed by Lionsgate's Debmar-Mercury, had a trial run on several Fox affiliates in November 2019.

Central Ave., an entertainment-focused show hosted by Julissa Bermudez (106 & Park) and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sanya Richards-Ross, will air two half-hour episodes weekly, largely in weekend time periods, with an eye toward becoming a daily strip in the future. The trial run in November featured daily installments.

Central Ave. joins a daily talk show from Nick Cannon — also from Debmar-Mercury and airing on Fox stations — in gaining clearance for a fall 2020 debut in syndication. The Good Dish, a food-focused Dr. Oz spinoff from Sony, is also on the market but doesn't yet have distribution.

"We knew from the minute Central Ave. debuted that it is a winner, and our partners at Fox agreed," said Debmar-Mercury co-presidents Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus in a statement. "With our consensus being shows like this rarely come along, and with an unusually crowded weekday market this fall, we looked toward the weekends. Having the entire stage all to itself, we believe Central Ave. has a good chance to thrive airing in strong weekend time periods with all original episodes and ultimately return as a weekday strip."

Said Packer, "I could not be happier with the results of our test and the support from the Fox Stations and the Debmar-Mercury team. This pickup by Fox underscores what I’ve always known: There is an audience for cool, diverse, unique perspectives. Can’t wait to bring that audience to stations nationwide."

Packer (Girls Trip, Little, OWN's Ambitions) co-created Central Ave. with Monique Chenault, who will serve as showrunner for the series. They executive produce with Will Packer Media's Kelly Smith. Will Packer Media and Debmar-Mercury co-produce.