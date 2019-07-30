Will Packer's BET Streaming Comedy Sets Cast, Gets New Title

The Will Packer-produced comedy set to premiere on BET's forthcoming streaming has received a new title and filled out its cast.

The series about a group of friends in Atlanta, formerly known as Peachtree Place, will now be called Bigger. It's set to premiere on BET+, the Viacom-owned cabler's streaming platform that will launch in the fall. (Tracy Oliver's First Wives Club reboot is also destined for the service.)

"I'm excited about bringing this cast of some of the most talented new voices in television to this great new medium," said Packer.

Bigger centers on Layne Roberts (Tanisha Long), a woman dealing with the threat of marriage to a boring-in-bed boyfriend and the sudden, random death of a college acquaintance. The tragedy drives her and her ambitious group of friends to take a deeper look at their stagnant lives, asking whether there's something bigger and better to be found.

The other regulars are Angell Conwell as Veronica Yates, a successful real estate agent and the advice-giver of the group; Rasheda Crockett as Tracey Davis, a social media influencer who aspires to be Hollywood-level famous; Chase Anthony as Deon Lewis, who acts "comically frugal" but is climbing the ladder in his career, despite obstacles at work; and Tristen Winger as Vince Carpenter, an old-school DJ with talent but an outdated style he can't seem to let go.

Warren Burke will recur as Layne's aforementioned boyfriend, Greg, a successful doctor who hopes she'll say yes to his proposal. Terrence T. Terrell also recurs as Reggie, a charming, sexy guy who is suddenly very interested in Layne.

Felisha Marye created Bigger and executive produces with Packer and showrunner Devon Shepard. The show comes from Will Packer Media.