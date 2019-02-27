Will Smith Debuts Facebook Watch Series 'Bucket List'

The weekly series will follow the 'Bright' star as he takes on insane challenges around the world.

Will Smith is joining wife Jada Pinkett Smith on Facebook Watch.

The Bright star has debuted weekly series Will Smith's Bucket List on the social network's video platform. Pinkett Smith has already become one of the early stars of Watch with her talk show Red Table Talk, on which Smith has appeared.

With Bucket List, Smith will travel the world to take on insane challenges and overcome obstacles. The journey will include taking part in a Bollywood movie, skydiving in Dubai and performing stand-up with Dave Chappelle.

The six-episode series dropped Wednesday, Feb. 27. New episodes will be available on Facebook Watch every subsequent Wednesday at 9 a.m. PT.

Bucket List joins a growing roster of unscripted programming at year-and-a-half Facebook Watch, which is also the home of Ball family reality series Ball in the Family, Mike Rowe-hosted Returning the Favor and Huda Kattan-focused Huda Boss. On Tuesday, the social network announced plans to use fan polling to cast one of the members of its upcoming Real World reboot.

Smith, who has 76 million followers on Facebook, previously teamed with YouTube on live-streaming special The Jump, in which he bungee jumped from a helicopter over the Grand Canyon. It amassed more than 17 million views in its first 48 hours. He is repped by CAA.