'The Witcher' Adds 'Game of Thrones' Veteran to Season 2 Cast

Kristofer Hivju is one of seven additions to the cast of the Netflix series, which has started production for a 2021 premiere.

Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju is making his way to a new fantasy realm.

The actor has joined the cast of The Witcher at Netflix. Hivju, who played Tormund Giantsbane on Game of Thrones, is one of seven additions to the cast for season two, which is in production.

Hivju will play Nivellen, who in the Witcher books is a man cursed to take on the appearance of a monster. When he meets Geralt (Henry Cavill), however, the witcher realizes Nivellen isn't actually a monster because he's not repelled by silver.

Also joining The Witcher for season two are Yasen Atour (Young Wallender) as Coen, Agnes Bjorn as Vereena, Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert, Thue Ersted Rasmussen (F9) as Eskel, Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia and Mecia Simson as Francesca.

"The reaction to season one of The Witcher set a high bar for adding new talent for the second season," said showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. "Sophie Holland and her casting team have once again found the very best people to embody these characters, and in the hands of these accomplished directors, we’re excited to see these new stories come to life."

Stephen Surjik (The Umbrella Academy), Sarah O'Gorman (Netflix's Cursed), Ed Bazalgette (Doctor Who) and Geeta Patel (Superstore, Dead to Me) will each direct two episodes of the second season.

Cavill and fellow stars Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan and Joey Batey are set to reprise their roles. The Witcher, which Netflix says was one of its top-performing series in the fourth quarter of 2019, is set to return in 2021.