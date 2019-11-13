'The Witcher' Gets Early Season 2 Renewal at Netflix

Netflix has given a rare early renewal to The Witcher, picking up a second season a month ahead of its series debut.

The Henry Cavill-led fantasy drama, based on a best-selling series of novels by Andrzej Sapkowski (previously adapted as a trio of video games), is set to premiere Dec. 20 on the streamer. Season two, which like the first season will run for eight episodes, will begin production early next year in London for a premiere in fall 2021.

"I'm so thrilled that before fans have even seen our first season, we are able to confirm that we’ll be returning to The Continent again to continue telling the stories of Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri,” said showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich.

Netflix has given multi-season orders to series at the outset in the past, but it usually waits to see how shows perform before renewing them.

Cavill (Justice League, Mission: Impossible – Fallout) stars in The Witcher as Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who has been mutated and trained to rid The Continent of evil creatures. The series will track the intertwined destinies of three individuals — Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan) — in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes and monsters battle to survive and thrive, and where good and evil is not easily identified.

The project has drawn (perhaps inevitable) comparisons to HBO's Game of Thrones for its mythical setting and broad scope, though Hissrich has said the series is "its own thing."

Cavill, Chalotra (Wanderlust) and Allan (The Third Day) are all set to reprise their roles in season two.

Hissrich (The Umbrella Academy, Daredevil) executive produces The Witcher with Tomek Baginski, Jason F. Brown, Sean Daniel, Mike Ostrowski, Steve Gaub and Jarosław Sawko.