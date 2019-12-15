This Week in TV: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times' Live, 'The Witcher'

The finales of 'The Masked Singer,' 'The Voice' and 'Survivor' are also set for the week of Dec. 16.

The last week before Christmas doesn't let up much for TV viewers hoping for a pre-holiday break. A set of broadcast finales, a restaging of two classic sitcoms and a highly anticpated streaming debut are on tap for the week of Dec. 16.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted. (For holiday programming, see The Hollywood Reporter's guide to all things seasonal.)

The Big Show

After a successful staging in May, ABC is bringing back Live in Front of a Studio Audience for another round at 8 p.m. Wednesday. Like the first special, it will feature an episode of Norman Lear's All in the Family, this time paired with a re-creation of another Lear-produced series, Good Times.

Woody Harrelson (Archie Bunker), Marisa Tomei (Edith Bunker), Ellie Kemper (Gloria Stivic) and Ike Barinholtz (Mike "Meathead" Stivic) will reprise their roles in the All in the Family episode, joined by Kevin Bacon, Jesse Eisenberg and Justina Machado. Viola Davis and Andre Braugher head the Good Times cast; Tiffany Haddish, Jay Pharoah, Asante Blackk, Jharrel Jerome and Corinne Foxx also star. Black-ish star Anthony Anderson and R&B legend Patti LaBelle will perform the Good Times theme song during the special.

Also on broadcast …

Specials: Nick Cannon's Hit Viral Videos (8 p.m. Monday, Fox) plans to deliver what its title promises; a new Miss America is crowned at 8 p.m. Thursday on NBC; Celebrating Marvel's Stan Lee (8 p.m. Friday, ABC) examines at the life and work of the Marvel Comics icon; ABC News looks back on The Year: 2019 at 9 p.m. Sunday.

Finales: The fall cycles of The Voice (9 p.m. Tuesday, NBC), Survivor (8 p.m. Wednesday, CBS) and The Masked Singer (8 p.m. Wednesday, Fox) and the seventh season of The Great Christmas Light Fight (8 p.m. Monday, ABC) come to an end.

Debate: The sixth Democratic primary debate airs at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT Thursday on PBS and CNN.

On streaming …

New: Based on a book series and subsequent videogame trilogy, The Witcher debuts Friday on Netflix as one of the season's more anticipated streaming debuts. It stars Henry Cavill as a monster hunter in a world where humans and a number of mythical creatures coexist (uneasily) and comes steeped in mythology. Anya Chalotra and Freya Allan also star.

Also new: Musical dramedy Soundtrack premieres Wednesday on Netflix; Willem Dafoe stars as a dogsled driver in 1920s Alaska in feature film Togo, debuting Friday on Disney+.

On cable …

Specials: HGTV revisits A Very Brady Renovation for a holiday special (9 p.m. Monday) with the cast decorating the Brady Bunch house and getting a visit from Food Network's Ree Drummond and Jasmine Roth of Hidden Potential. Speaking of Food Network, the channel celebrates the Festival of Lights with Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge (9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22), hosted by Girl Meets Farm's Molly Yeh. Freeform's Good Trouble spins out a holiday special at 9 p.m. Monday.

Returning: The second half of Spectrum's Mad About You revival arrives on Wednesday

In case you missed it …

Hulu's Reprisal boasts a strong lead performance from Abigail Spencer as a woman seeking revenge on her brother (Rory Cochrane) and his gearhead gang. It also, per THR's Daniel Fienberg, has "questionable" pacing and too many bland male characters, though it's at its strongest when focusing on Spencer's Katherine and the other women in the story. It's streaming on Hulu.