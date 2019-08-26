'Woke' Comedy About Cartoonist Keith Knight Nabs Hulu Series Order

Hulu is adding another distinctive comedy to its roster.

Woke, the live-action/animated comedy inspired by the life of The K Chronicles cartoonist Keith Knight, is being picked up to series by the Disney-controlled streamer. An episode count and premiere time frame was not immediately available; Hulu declined comment as the deal technically isn't done.

New Girl grad Lamorne Morris stars in the series, which revolves around an African-American cartoonist who is on the cusp of mainstream success when his mild comics take a decidedly provocative tone following a run-in with police. Now, Keef (Morris) is in an irreversible state of "woke" as he struggles to navigate his day-to-day existence — without blowing up everything he's built — while animated objects invade his reality.

Knight penned the script alongside Marshall Todd (2002's Barbershop). Sony Pictures Television-based Will Gluck and his Olive Bridge Entertainment partner Richie Schwartz exec produce alongside Kate Schumaecker, John Will and Eric Christian Olsen (NCIS). Mo Marable directed the pilot and produces the series. The series order arrives nearly a year after Woke was picked up to pilot with Morris attached. The cast includes Sasheer Zamata, Brandi Alexander, Lara Goldie and Blake Anderson.

Knight's autobiographical comic strip The K Chronicles ran for years on outlets including Salon.com and the San Francisco Examiner. His work often explores racial and political topics.

Woke arrives as Hulu has won over critics with recent scripted comedy offerings Ramy and Shrill. The streamer, which is now 100 percent controlled by Disney, also boasts a scripted originals lineup that includes Four Weddings and a Funeral, The Handmaid's Tale, Castle Rock, Catch-22, Little Fires Everywhere, Looking for Alaska, Veronica Mars and Wu-Tang: An American Saga, among others.