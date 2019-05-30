Women to Pose as Men for Bravo Social Experiment Series (Exclusive)

Bravo is teaming with Viola Davis and Julius Tennon for a new social experiment series.

The NBCUniversal-owned cable network has greenlit In a Man's World, a docuseries in which four women will morph into men for several days. Each woman, following months of training and with the assistance of Oscar-winning makeup artists and voice and movement coaches, will explore what it's like to experience the world as a man. The series, exec produced by Davis and Tennon's JuVee Productions and Lucky 8 will debut in the fall.

"We at JuVee continue our commitment to illuminate the challenges and obstacles of the voiceless. Our goal is to be disrupters. We are so proud of the originality and boldness of In a Man's World and it is our hope that it shifts you a little,” Davis said.

Each episode will follow a different woman — from a professional pool player to a pastor — testing their training by facing their friends and family in the lead-up to the reveal. The series hopes to shed light on if their experiences match their expectations or if they'll be shocked to discover what it's really like to live in a man's world.

Kim Woodard, Greg Henry, Isaac Holub, George Kralovansky, Kate Bernstein and Danielle Media exec produce alongside JuVee's Davis, Tennon and Andrew Wang.

In a Man's World joins a Bravo slate that includes Top Chef, Project Runway, Vanderpump Rules, Below Deck, Southern Charm and franchises Million Dollar Listing and The Real Housewives.