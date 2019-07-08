Women's World Cup Final Draws Bigger Audience Than 2018 Men's Final

The United States' 2-0 victory over the Netherlands is the highest-rated soccer telecast in the United States since the 2015 women's final.

The Women's World Cup final Sunday was a big draw — bigger, in fact, than the men's World Cup title match a year ago.

The United States' 2-0 victory over the Netherlands, its second straight title and fourth overall, delivered an average of 13.98 million viewers on Fox Sunday. That's 12 percent higher than the 12.51 million who tuned in across all platforms for the 2018 men's final between France and Croatia. (Fans chanted "Equal pay!" as the U.S. women's team accepted its trophy.)

Streaming added an average minute audience of 289,000 (a 400 percent increase over 2015), bringing the total to 14.27 million on Fox Sports platforms. Telemundo added 1.6 million viewers — the most ever for a Women's World Cup match on a Spanish-language network — for a total of 15.87 million on all platforms.

Sunday's broadcast, which aired at 11 a.m. ET/8 a.m. PT, is down considerably from that of the 2015 final. That match is the most-watched in Women's World Cup history in the United States with 25.4 million viewers on all platforms.

The 2019 final is third all-time for Women's World Cup games, behind the 2015 final and the final match of 1999 (18 million). The cross-platform audience is a good distance ahead of the 2011 final's 13.5 million viewers. Sunday's telecast also ranks sixth all-time for any U.S. national team World Cup match, men or women.

In the early ratings, the final drew a 10.0 household rating in overnight metered markets, up about 20 percent from the 2018 men's final. That match drew an 8.3 in the preliminary ratings.

The final also set ratings records in the Netherlands, where 5.5 million people tuned in — an astonishing 88 percent of viewers who had their TVs on during the time of the match. It also drew big audiences in Germany, the U.K. and host nation France.

In the United States, the tournament as a whole is on par with 2015 despite all matches airing during daytime hours versus primetime for most of the 2015 competition, which took place in Canada. Household ratings were up 2 percent vs. four years ago and 11 percent vs. 2011, the last time the tournament was played in Europe.

July 8, 2:50 p.m. Updated with final ratings.