Woody Harrelson-Hosted 'SNL' Premiere Goes Heavy on Trump Impeachment

It was a star-studded premiere, with cameos from Maya Rudolph, Larry David and Liev Schreiber.

Woody Harrelson hosted Saturday Night Live’s 45th season premiere episode and addressed climate change in his monologue as well as immigration, including taking a jab at Melania Trump. He also took off his tux to reveal a silk pajama set underneath.

In addition to playing Joe Biden in a political sketch, Harrelson starred in a sketch about the family that owns the world’s biggest Cheeto. Aidy Bryant played his wife, and Mikey Day played his son.

Harrelson also played a football coach reminiscing on his glory days, who kept being interrupted during his big speech by his wife played by Heidi Gardner. He was also in a local commercial parody for an apple farm.

A digital short made fun of the upcoming Downton Abbey movie. "The beloved television show is now a feature film, and it’s mostly about cleaning," the narrator said. "I absolutely love this film, say all moms."

Chris Redd and Kyle Mooney also did a retro music video parody about a dismissive dad played by Harrelson.

The politics-heavy episode also featured a political talk show parody in which Kenan Thompson starred as a pundit insisting that nothing will actually happen as a result of the current Trump impeachment inquiry. "Ain’t nothing going to happen," Thompson said throughout the sketch. "A whistleblower? Oh, he’s going to go missing," Thompson said. There was also a brief technical glitch in the sketch when a stagehand came on to do a quick costume change for Aidy Bryant and was caught on camera, causing all the performers to break.

Billie Eilish was the musical guest for the premiere, which also featured appearances from the two newest members of the cast: Bowen Yang and Chloe Fineman.