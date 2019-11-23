Woody Harrelson Returns as Joe Biden in 'SNL' Democratic Debate Sketch

Maya Rudolph, Larry David and Rachel Dratch also made cameos, among others.

Saturday Night Live featured a sketch about the most recent Democratic debate, featuring Melissa Villaseñor as Rachel Maddow.

"I’ve got mom-hosting-Thanksgiving energy," Kate Mckinnon said, reprising her Elizabeth Warren impression. "Come on, America, put a ring on it," she said later in the sketch.

Maya Rudolph made a cameo as Kamala Harris. "I’m also America’s cool aunt," she said. "Mama needs a GIF." Later in the sketch, she made a reference to "Old Town Road."

Colin Jost appeared as Pete Buttigieg. Larry David reprised his impression of Bernie Sanders . "I’m doing better than ever," he said. "Doctor’s say I’m doing better than ever."

Former castmember Rachel Dratch made a cameo as Amy Klobuchar. "I got $17,000 from ex-boyfriends; all I had to do was promise to come back in their lives," she said.

Woody Harrelson also reprised his cameo as Joe Biden. "What I want you to know is you should be scared, because I’m always one second away from calling Cory Booker ‘Barack’," he said. Chris Redd appeared as Cory Booker in the sketch.

Bowen Yang played Andrew Yang, announcing that his VP was the new Tesla truck. The episode’s host Will Ferrell played Tom Steyer, and Fred Armisen appeared as Michael Bloomberg, a role he played when he was a castmember on the show.

Cecily Strong played the sketch’s "villain" Tulsi Gabbard, saying "fight me, cowards."