'Workaholics' Star Blake Anderson Joins Hulu Comedy Pilot 'Woke' (Exclusive)

The 'Workaholics' star will play a friend of Lamorne Morris' character in the project based on the life of cartoonist Keith Knight.

Hulu's pilot Woke has found a friend for Lamorne Morris.

Workaholics star Blake Anderson has signed on to the project, The Hollywood Reporter has learned. He will play a longtime friend of Morris' character in Woke, inspired by the life of K Chronicles cartoonist Keith Knight.

Woke centers on Keef (New Girl alum Morris), a cartoonist on the cusp of mainstream success whose usually mild comics take on an edgier tone after he has a run-in with police. Keef finds himself in a perpetually "woke" state as he navigates his day-to-day live, trying not to blow up everything he's built and while animated objects invade his reality.

Anderson will play Gunther, a friend of Keef's from college who is brimming with manic energy and zany schemes, like an energy drink that people snort. He's not the type to get hung up on details, and what he lacks in formal education, he makes up for in YouTube tutorials. Yet no matter how badly Gunther screws up, things seem to work out for him.

Knight is writing Woke with Marshall Todd (Barbershop). Will Gluck and his Olive Bridge Entertainment partner Richie Schwartz will executive produce alongside Kate Schumaecker, John Will and Eric Christian Olsen.

Anderson starred in Workaholics on Comedy Central for seven seasons. He's coming off the Netflix movie Game Over, Man, which he starred in and produced alongside his Workaholics cohorts Anders Holm and Adam Devine. The trio also produced another Netflix feature, The Package.

He is repped by Avalon, WME and Morris Yorn.