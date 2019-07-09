World Cup Stars Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan Set for 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'

The ABC host snags the first late-night appearance by the two leading scorers on the U.S. Women's National Team.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is the only network late-night show airing new episodes this week, and it has snagged a big get as a result.

Kimmel announced on Twitter on Tuesday morning that Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, two of the stars of the World Cup-winning U.S. Women's National Team, will appear on his show Thursday. It's the first late-night appearance for the two since the team's 2-0 win over the Netherlands on Sunday gave the U.S. its second straight Women's World Cup and fourth overall.

"It isn't the White House, but I am thrilled to have Team USA World Cup champs Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe on Kimmel Thursday night!" Kimmel wrote, referencing Rapinoe's months-old comments about not wanting to visit President Trump at the White House that became part of the media narrative during the tournament.

Members of the USWNT also visited ABC's Good Morning America on Tuesday, and they'll be part of the ESPY Awards (also on ABC) Wednesday night.

Rapinoe won the World Cup's Golden Ball trophy as the World Cup's most outstanding player. She also earned the Golden Boot as its top scorer. She and Morgan both scored six goals in France, but Rapinoe earned the honor by virtue of having done so in fewer minutes on the pitch (Morgan won the Silver Boot).