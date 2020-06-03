TV Ratings: 'World of Dance' Stays Solid as NBC Sweeps Primetime

NBC swept all three hours of primetime Tuesday with America's Got Talent and World of Dance. Both shows dipped a little from their premieres last week but were easily the top two shows of the night in adults 18-49. ABC also got decent numbers for a repeat of a 2016 Black-ish episode dealing with police violence.

America's Got Talent earned a 1.3 rating among adults 18-49 and 8.7 million viewers, off from 1.5 and 9.9 million a week ago. World of Dance (0.9 in 18-49, 4.5 million viewers) also came down slightly but is ahead of its third-season averages of 0.8 and 3.44 million viewers. The two shows led their respective hours in both the 18-49 demo and total viewers, along with adults 18-34 and 25-54.

The re-airing of the "Hope" episode of Black-ish drew a 0.6 in the demo and 3.22 million viewers, with the total-viewer number topping the show's 2019-20 average for originals. A second episode, "Juneteenth," at 8:30 p.m. came in at 0.5 in the demo and 2.35 million viewers. A news special at 9 p.m. delivered a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 3.12 million viewers, and The Genetic Detective (0.4, 3.06 million) was in line with its premiere last week.

The CW's Stargirl (0.2 in 18-49, 983,000 viewers) declined a little from last week. Legends of Tomorrow's season finale (0.2, 729,000) was in line with its season average. CBS and Fox aired repeats all evening.

NBC easily led the night among adults 18-49 with a 1.2 rating. There was a four-way tie for second place, with ABC, CBS, Fox and Univision all averaging 0.5. Telemundo drew a 0.3, slightly ahead of The CW's 0.2.

