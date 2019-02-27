TV Ratings: 'The Voice,' 'World of Dance' Carry NBC to Victory

The unscripted shows lead all three hours of primetime in adults 18-49.

NBC led all three hours of primetime among adults 18-49 with The Voice and the third-season premiere of World of Dance.

The Voice delivered a 2.0 rating among adults 18-49, on par with the 2.1 for Monday's season premiere. The show came in a bit below its first Tuesday episode of the fall but is ahead of the fall Tuesday average of 1.7.

World of Dance averaged 1.4 for its two-hour debut, ahead of its summer 2018 average (1.2) but down from the 1.7 for its premiere. The premiere also lost viewers from its first hour to its second.

The other networks were fairly steady. NCIS (1.2), FBI (0.9) and NCIS: New Orleans (0.8) all matched their week-ago numbers in adults 18-49, and the latter two are currently up in viewers.

ABC's American Housewife drew a 1.0 in the 18-49 demo, its best showing since moving to Tuesdays. The Kids Are Alright (0.8) and Black-ish (0.8) both improved slightly week to week, while Splitting Up Together (0.6) and The Rookie (0.6) held steady.

The season finale of Lethal Weapon drew a 0.7 for Fox, off slightly week to week but in line with its season average. The Gifted held at 0.5. Roswell, New Mexico posted a 0.2 on The CW following a repeat of The Flash.

NBC's 1.6 rating among adults 18-49 comfortably led primetime over CBS' 1.0. ABC averaged 0.7, Fox 0.6, Telemundo and Univision 0.4 each and The CW 0.2.