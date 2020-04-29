Jeff Goldblum's Disney+ Series Gets Second Window on Nat Geo

A pair of episodes from the show will air on the cable channel, which is also owned by Disney.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum is getting a temporary second home.

National Geographic will air two episodes of the Disney+ series on May 11, marking the second time a show from the streaming platform has aired on a linear channel (Nat Geo is also owned by Disney). The first episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series aired on ABC a few days days before Disney+ launched on Nov. 12.

The Nat Geo airing of The World According to Jeff Goldblum is also something a full-circle moment for the show: It was originally developed for the cable network before becoming one of the launch-day originals on Disney+.

"Jeff's distinct sense of humor and endless charm draw you into his fascinating world where ordinary, even seemingly mundane objects become extraordinary when seen through the prism of his curious and witty mind," Geoff Daniels, executive vp global unscripted entertainment at National Geographic, said Wednesday in a statement. “At a time when everyone needs a little more fun in their lives, this special sampling of our hit show will add a spring to your step and, after two episodes, I’m certain you’ll want to hop on over to Disney+ to explore it all.”

In the series, which has been renewed for a second season, Goldblum investigates the science, history and connections behind everyday objects, with help from scientists, industry leaders and other people who are intimately connected to those objects. The two episodes airing on Nat Geo on May 11 will delve into sneakers and swimming pools.

The World According to Jeff Goldblum is produced by National Geographic and Nutopia. Goldblum, Matt Renner, Jane Root Peter Lovering, Arif Nurmohamed and Keith Addis executive produce.