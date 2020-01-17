'The World According to Jeff Goldblum' Renewed at Disney+

The docuseries features the actor investigating the history of everyday objects from ice cream to sneakers.

Disney+ wants to see more of The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

The streaming platform has renewed the docuseries for a second season. The pickup comes a week ahead of the show's first-season finale on Jan. 24.

The series follows the idiosyncratic actor as Goldblum investigates the history of everyday things ranging from sneakers to ice cream to recreational vehicles. Produced by Nutopia (One Strange Rock), it's the first original series from National Geographic to debut on Disney+.

"Jeff has captured the imagination and curiosity of our audience with his distinct perspective and illuminating adventures,” said Ricky Strauss, president content and marketing at Disney+. “We can’t wait to see where Jeff and our partners at National Geographic take us in season two."

Added National Geographic Networks head Courteney Monroe, "Jeff’s genuine curiosity in the world make him a natural fit for the National Geographic brand. There is something special and intangible about Jeff and his fascination with the world is infectious. We’re thrilled to be able to share his humor and sensibilities to a broader audience on Disney+."

Like the first run, season two of The World According to Jeff Goldblum will feature 10 episodes. A premiere date hasn't been set.

Nutopia's Jane Root and Arif Nurmohamed executive produce the show with Goldblum and Keith Addis. The World According to Jeff Goldblum is part of a slate of unscripted and documentary series on Disney+ that also includes Encore!, The Imagineering Story, Marvel's Hero Project and One Day at Disney.