World Series: Fox's Live Broadcast Captures Two Women Flashing the Camera

Many baseball fans took to social media to post videos of the uncensored moment.

Fox censors must have missed this one, but baseball fans certainly did not.

During Game 5 of the World Series on Sunday night, two women could be seen raising their shirts and flashing their breasts on camera during the live broadcast.

Both raised their shirts briefly during the seventh inning of the game, but it was unmistakable in footage as many viewers took to social media to post videos of the moment.

The incident came as the Houston Astros' Gerrit Cole was pitching to the Washington Nationals' Ryan Zimmerman at Nationals Park.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Fox for comment.

Meanwhile, someone named Julia Rose on Twitter claimed credit for being one of the women. She tweeted a photo of a typed letter on what appears to be Major League Baseball letterhead saying she had been "banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely." (If it's real, it was typed and sent rather quickly.)

Rose also posted a video with two other women in which they claim credit for the act, and then say, "Fuck breast cancer...donate to breast cancer...save the boobies."

According to her Twitter feed, she frequently engages in the act of flashing her breasts as part of content for something called Shagmag, which focuses on adult-oriented content. She claims in a recent video that she and her cohorts got kicked out of the Santa Monica Pier's Pacific Park for their stunts.

Meanwhile, the game also was noteworthy for other off-the-field action as President Trump attended his first Major League Baseball game as president and was greeted with boos and chants of "Lock him up!" from the crowd.