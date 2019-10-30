TV Ratings: World Series Spikes With Game 6

Fox scores its biggest audience of the series so far, boding well for Wednesday's deciding contest.

Game six of baseball's World Series jumped in the ratings Tuesday, giving Fox its largest audience of the series so far. The other broadcast networks were fairly steady despite the big audience for the Washington Nationals' 7-2 victory over the Houston Astros to force a seventh game.

In the fast nationals, Fox averaged 15.31 million viewers for the World Series game, easily the biggest audience of the series so far. Pending adjustments for the live broadcast (which will likely be positive), Tuesday's game is up 34 percent from Sunday's game five (11.39 million viewers) and up 32 percent from the series average of 11.59 million. Fox drew the biggest audience for a baseball game since the deciding contest of last year's World Series, which brought in 17.63 million people.

That augurs well for Wednesday's deciding contest. Since 2010, the World Series has gone to seven games four times; broadcasts of the final games have drawn 46 percent more viewers than the game six average.

Elsewhere Tuesday, NBC's This Is Us topped the adults 18-49 ratings with a 1.4 in the demographic, off slightly from a week ago. The Voice (1.2) and New Amsterdam (0.8) also dipped a little, but each show led its respective hour. The two dramas more than double their ratings with a week of delayed and digital viewing.

The Conners hit a season high in total viewers with 5.99 million and ticked up in adults 18-49 to 1.2 for ABC. Bless This Mess (0.8 in adults 18-49, 3.81 million viewers) and Black-ish (0.8, 2.97 million) likewise improved in both measures. Mixed-ish (0.7, 3.12 million) added a handful of viewers while holding even in adults 18-49; Emergence (0.5, 2.6 million) was steady.

The Flash (0.5 in 18-49, 1.44 million viewers) and Arrow (0.3, 809,000) were in line with last week's outings on The CW. CBS aired a full night of reruns.

Fox easily led the night with a 3.8 rating in adults 18-49, pending updates for its live baseball telecast. NBC is second at 1.1, followed by ABC at 0.8. CBS averaged 0.6. The CW, Telemundo and Univision all tied at 0.4.

