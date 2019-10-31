TV Ratings: World Series Game 7 Draws Big for Fox

The Washington Nationals' first-ever World Series title delivered a big audience for Fox Wednesday night.

Fast national ratings have game seven of the series, a 6-2 Nationals win over the Houston Astros, at 21.19 million viewers — a figure that will likely go up in the finals after adjustments for Fox's live broadcast. It's the biggest audience for a baseball game in two years, since the last time the World Series went to a seventh game in 2017.

Despite the ratings spike for games six and seven, the 2019 World Series will go down as the least watched in several years. After adjustments for Wednesday's telecast, it will likely end up close to the 2014 series, which averaged 13.93 million viewers over its seven games.

NBC fared best Wednesday opposite the World Series, with Chicago Med (1.2 rating in adults 18-49, 7.76 million viewers), Chicago Fire (1.1, 7.31 million) and Chicago P.D. (1.1, 6.33 million) all in line with their same-day averages so far this fall. The three shows led their respective hours (excluding baseball) in both the 18-49 demographic and total viewers.

CBS' Survivor (1.1 in adults 18-49, 6.27 million viewers) and SWAT (0.5, 3.39 million) were on the low side, but SEAL Team was steady at 0.7 and 4.42 million.

ABC also held the line opposite the World Series, with Single Parents (0.7 in adults 18-49) ticking up and The Goldbergs (0.9), Schooled (0.7) and Modern Family (1.0) all matching their last outings. Stumptown was off slightly at 0.5 (the first-year drama is one of the season's stronger performers in delayed viewing). At The CW, Riverdale (0.2) and Nancy Drew (0.1) were both off a little compared with last week.

Fox's 5.6 rating among adults 18-49 (pending updates) beat the combined total of the other broadcast networks in primetime. NBC was the best of the rest at 1.1, followed by CBS (0.8) and ABC (0.7). Univision and Telemundo tied at 0.4, and The CW drew a 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.