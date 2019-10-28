TV Ratings: The World Series and 'Sunday Night Football' Go Head-to-Head

Though football coverage expectedly dominated Sunday's TV ratings, the evening also brought the fifth game of the 2019 World Series to Fox — which looks like it rebounded from Saturday night's coverage low.

Early returns for primetime coverage of the baseball game give it an average 2.4 rating among adults 18-49 and 10.2 million viewers. Both of those numbers will inch upward with time zone adjustments. Keeping with the theme of this year's Fall Classic, it was another lopsided victory. The Astros nearly shut the Nationals out with final score of 7-1.

Through the first four games of the World Series, coverage has averaged 11.7 million viewers — peaking with game one and game three, each with an audience of of 12.2 million, and bottoming out Saturday with 10.6 million viewers. Going into game six Tuesday, the Houston Astros now have an 3-2 advantage — rebounding from the two-game deficit that started the series.

Despite stronger-than-typical competition, NBC's Sunday Night Football retained the night's ratings edge with Green Bay besting Kansas City at Arrowhead Stadium. Early returns, also ahead of time zone adjustments, have coverage averaging a 5.1 rating in the key demo and 16.2 million viewers. The World Series obviously factored into viewership, as the early audience number is down 14 percent from the prior week's game.

With NBC dominating and Fox coming in a strong second, CBS places a not-so-distant third for the night — thanks to NFL overrun of its own. That segued into a particularly good outing for 60 Minutes. The news magazine was easily the most-watched non-sports program of the night with 12.2 million viewers.