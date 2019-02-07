TV Ratings: 'World's Best' Is No Match for 'Masked Singer'

CBS' talent competition comes down to earth after its post-Super Bowl premiere, following a recent pattern for such shows.

The ratings halo for shows that air after the Super Bowl has all but disappeared in recent years — and that pattern continued with the first regularly scheduled episode of The World's Best.

The CBS talent competition opened to a modest 1.0 rating among adults 18-49 and 5.55 million viewers in its regular time period Wednesday. Sunday's post-Super Bowl episode drew a 7.0 in the 18-49 demographic and 22.2 million people. The show finished third in adults 18-49 from 8-10 p.m., behind Fox and NBC, and second in viewers after NBC.

The season finale of Criminal Minds (0.8) was steady week to week.

Fox's The Masked Singer slipped about 15 percent from last week's strong outing, but its 2.2 in adults 18-49 still led the night by a good margin. At 8 p.m., 24 Hours to Hell and Back was off slightly at 1.1.

Chicago Med scored a season-high 1.4 in the demo on NBC and was the night's most-watched show with 9.33 million viewers (just shy of the prior week's season-high 9.41 million). Chicago Fire (1.3) and Chicago PD (1.2) both added a tenth of a point to last week's ratings and had the night's the second- and third-largest total audiences.

Riverdale recorded a season-low 0.3 for The CW, but All American held at 0.2. ABC aired a full night of reruns.

Fox topped the network standings with a 1.6 rating in the 18-49 demo, beating out NBC's 1.3. CBS averaged 1.0, ABC 0.6, Univision 0.5, Telemundo 0.4 and The CW 0.3.