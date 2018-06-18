'WOW — Women Of Wrestling' Series Sells to AXS TV (Exclusive)

The Women Of Wrestling are coming to the little screen on AXS TV.

The live-event and music-themed network has secured the rights for events and programming featuring the all-women's professional wrestling league, including digital series WOW — Women Of Wrestling, the company announced on Monday.

The cable, satellite and telco distribution deal with MGM Television will see AXS TV start recording WOW league events in Los Angeles later this year for broadcast beginning early 2019. Date, venue and ticket sales information is forthcoming.

“I knew of [WOW owner] Jeanie [Buss'] passion for elevating women’s wrestling for several years, so when Mark Burnett told me what MGM Studios has planned for WOW, I decided to get involved,” AXS TV CEO Mark Cuban said in a statement. “AXS TV’s long-term success inside the squared circle and broadcasting New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) makes airing WOW a natural fit.”

WOW is the leading women’s professional wrestling organization and content provider owned by Buss in partnership with MGM and founder David McLane. McLane, who founded WOW in 2000, is also the founder of the 1980s hit TV series GLOW (Gorgeous Ladies Of Wrestling), which is currently the inspiration for the fictional Netflix series of the same name starring Alison Brie.

The reception of Netflix's GLOW, which is gearing up to launch its second season later this month, and the success of female-fronted films like Wonder Woman at the box office inspired the deal, according to Buss.

“Fortunately, I grew up knowing that the key to building a winner starts with teamwork,” the WOW owner said in a statement. “I’m so thankful that Mark Burnett and his MGM Studios, and now Mark Cuban’s AXS TV, are all part of our WOW team. AXS TV will provide a valuable platform to boost audience awareness of our WOW Superheroes, help grow our digital ecosystem and provide the best in women’s wrestling to the millions of fans who want to see powerful, confident women do battle in the ring.”

The action-packed and theatrical matches feature the skilled WOW Superheros — over-the-top characters that include heroes and villains. The WOW series launched across digital formats, available through "WOW World," and is currently in production on its fifth season.

AXS TV is a partnership between Cuban, AEG, Ryan Seacrest Media, CAA and CBS.