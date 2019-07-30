WWE Star Big Show to Headline Netflix Family Comedy

The wrestler, aka Paul Wight, will play a version of himself in the streamer's latest foray into kid-friendly programming.

WWE star the Big Show is trading the ring for a soundstage to star in a family comedy on Netflix.

The wrestler (real name: Paul Wight) will headline The Big Show Show, the streamer's latest entry into family- and kid-friendly programming. The 10-episode series, produced by WWE Studios, is scheduled to begin production on Aug. 9; a premiere date hasn't been set.

Allison Munn (Nicky, Ricky, Dicky and Dawn, That '70s Show), Reylynn Caster (American Housewife), Juliet Donenfeld (Pete the Cat) and Lily Brooks O'Briant also star.

The series will find Wight playing a version of himself. Netflix's logline for the show reads, "When the teenage daughter of the Big Show, a retired world-famous WWE superstar, comes to live with him, his wife and two other daughters, he quickly becomes outnumbered and outsmarted. Despite being 7 feet tall and weighing 400 pounds, he is no longer the center of attention."

Josh Bycel and Jason Berger, both veterans of Happy Endings, will serve as showrunners for the series and executive produce with WWE Studios' Susan Levison and Richard Lowell.

The Big Show Show marks another team-up for Netflix and WWE Studios following the green light for a family film called The Main Event. The sitcom joins a roster of live-action family programming on the streamer that includes Alexa & Katie, Family Reunion, No Good Nick, Malibu Rescue and upcoming shows including a Baby-Sitters Club adaptation and talking-dog comedy The Healing Powers of Dude.