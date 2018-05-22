Wyatt Cenac HBO Show 'Problem Areas' Renewed for Season 2

HBO and Wyatt Cenac will continue to explore Problem Areas during a second season.

The network announced Tuesday that it has renewed the comedian's topical late-night show for another run as the initial 10-episode order nears its close. “We’re so thrilled to have such a relevant, thought-provoking and sharply funny show on the network,” said HBO evp of programming Nina Rosenstein. “We’re all looking forward to seeing what problem areas Wyatt and his team decide to tackle next season.”

Cenac's show, which joined Bill Maher and John Oliver on HBO's late-night roster, tackles social and cultural issues instead of just focusing on politics like so many of his peers. The first season has touched on policing in America, the NRA propaganda and student loans.

Cenac came up during the Jon Stewart era of The Daily Show, where he served as both a writer and a correspondent. His other TV credits include TBS' People of Earth and appearances on Archer, Maron, Bojack Horseman and Bob’s Burgers.