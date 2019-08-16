8:00am PT by Lesley Goldberg
'Wynonna Earp' Boss Sets Adventure Drama at Syfy (Exclusive)
Wynonna Earp creator Emily Andras is looking to expand her relationship with Syfy.
Andras is teaming with the NBCUniversal-owned cable network to develop Axeholes, a meta drama that would be a co-production with Syfy.
Axeholes follows a mismatched bunch of comic convention attendees who inadvertently get transported into the real-life world of their favorite fantasy TV series, Blue Bar’Bara. In the worst role-playing game ever, the unequipped party must learn to navigate a dangerous land of profanity-spewing battle axes, sociopathic fairies, disturbingly sensual dragons and a chainmail-bikini-wearing shield maiden as they struggle to find a way back home.
Andras will serve as the exec producer and showrunner on the potential series, which for now is in development at the cabler. The project is a co-production between Syfy and Andras. Should Axeholes move forward, both parties would bring in a studio to produce.
"Emily Andras leads with a distinct voice and tremendous vision. Syfy is committed to Emily's brand of creative storytelling, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with this project," said Syfy vp original co-productions Josh Van Houdt.
Lesley GoldbergLesley.Goldberg@THR.com Snoodit