'Wynonna Earp' Boss Sets Adventure Drama at Syfy (Exclusive)

Should 'Axeholes' move forward, it would be a co-production between Emily Andras and the cable network.

Wynonna Earp creator Emily Andras is looking to expand her relationship with Syfy.

Andras is teaming with the NBCUniversal-owned cable network to develop Axeholes, a meta drama that would be a co-production with Syfy.

Axeholes follows a mismatched bunch of comic convention attendees who inadvertently get transported into the real-life world of their favorite fantasy TV series, Blue Bar’Bara. In the worst role-playing game ever, the unequipped party must learn to navigate a dangerous land of profanity-spewing battle axes, sociopathic fairies, disturbingly sensual dragons and a chainmail-bikini-wearing shield maiden as they struggle to find a way back home.

Andras will serve as the exec producer and showrunner on the potential series, which for now is in development at the cabler. The project is a co-production between Syfy and Andras. Should Axeholes move forward, both parties would bring in a studio to produce.

"I am excited to take on a new adventure series that is an adoring, tongue-in-cheek love letter to fandom in general, and fierce barbarian princesses in particular," Andras said. "I am especially thrilled that it will allow me to continue working with Syfy, who have been endlessly supportive of the hilarious, moving, action-packed feminist genre shows I love to create for television.”

Axeholes would bring Andras and Syfy closer together than Wynonna Earp. The cult hit drama series is back on track for its fourth season following a months-long delay because producers IDW Entertainment failed to have substantial funding to resume production on the show. Ultimately, Earp was able to resume production after Syfy, along with a number of third-party outlets, contributed additional financial resources that opened the door for production on season four to resume for a 2020 debut.

"Emily Andras leads with a distinct voice and tremendous vision. Syfy is committed to Emily's brand of creative storytelling, and we are thrilled to continue our partnership with this project," said Syfy vp original co-productions Josh Van Houdt.