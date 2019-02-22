'Wynonna Earp' Production Delayed as IDW Seeks Funding for Season 4

Syfy, which airs the series as a co-production with the comic book publisher, remains committed to the series.

Syfy cult favorite Wynonna Earp has hit a speedbump.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that production on season four has been delayed due to financial challenges mounting the series from producers IDW Entertainment.

Syfy licenses Wynonna Earp from IDW Entertainment, which pays for the costs of productions and owns the rights to the series. Syfy handed out an early season four renewal for the genre drama in July and IDW is contractually agreed to deliver the series to the NBCUniversal-owned cable network.

"Syfy ordered season four of Wynonna Earp from IDW and is completely committed to the series. This has not changed," Syfy said in a statement to THR.

As things stand now, sources say IDW pushed production. A new start date remains unclear. THR has reached out to IDW for comment and will update this story when/if there is an update from them.

The news comes as Wynonna Earp trended worldwide on Thursday night and into Friday morning after series star Melanie Scrofano tweeted that the series was not currently in production and questioned what was going on. (The tweets have subsequently been deleted.) That prompted showrunner Emily Andras responded with a tweet of her own: "Don't fuck with my family."

In the meantime, diehard fans of the series — aka Earpers — have been vocal about raising awareness to save the show. IDW Entertainment is a comic book publisher and TV production company. Company president David Ozer exited in August to become an independent producer. Last June, Ted Adams stepped down as CEO of the company for a sabbatical, although he is expected to return in a creative role. And earlier this year, Chris Ryall exited as editor-in-chief of IDW Publishing after 14 years, with former editor John Barber returning to the company in April to replace him.

IDW Entertainment's TV slate also includes Hulu-turned-Netflix's long-gesating Locke & Key and V-Wars, starring Ian Somerhalder.