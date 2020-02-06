'Y: The Last Man' Star Barry Keoghan Being Recast in FX Drama

FX put the Y adaptation into development in late 2015 after Vaughan reacquired the rights to his franchise after they'd been tied up by New Line, which ultimately failed to get an effort on the screen. Vaughan told The Hollywood Reporter in November 2017 that he "wanted to find someone who loved the source material but didn't feel so indebted to it that they would be afraid to change it." FX and Vaughan tapped Michael Green and Aida Croal as showrunners. "When [Green] first pitched his take on it to Nina Jacobson and me a long time ago, he came in saying he wanted to do something about toxic masculinity. It felt very relevant, and unfortunately, I think it's only become more relevant with each passing day. His take on it was really brave and very different but exciting as well. I really admire how audacious he's been with his translation."



Green and Croal departed the series in April 2019 following creative differences with the network and producers. Clark, the new showrunner, was hired two months later and is said to be making her mark on the beloved title. It's unclear if original pilot director Melina Matsoukas will be involved in the likely pilot reshoots or if the original episode will be entirely redone.



