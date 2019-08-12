YA Author Lauren Oliver Signs First-Look Deal at Amazon

Oliver is the creator of the streamer's forthcoming drama 'Panic,' based on her novel.

Amazon Studios is furthering its commitment to series aimed at young adults by signing a first-look deal with YA author Lauren Oliver.

Under the deal, Oliver's Glasstown Entertainment, which she co-founded with author Lexa Hillyer and producer Lynley Bird, will develop series aimed at young viewers to premiere on the tech giant's Prime Video streaming service. Panic, a drama based on Oliver's novel of the same name, will be the first YA series to debut on the platform.

"We're excited to extend our relationship with Lauren Oliver and Glasstown," said Amazon Studios COO and co-head of television Albert Cheng. "Lauren is a wonderful, prolific writer who knows her young adult audience. As we begin production together on Panic, we’re looking forward to seeing more character-driven stories and fresh, captivating new voices from Glasstown for our Amazon Prime Video customers."

Amazon has ramped up its efforts at YA programming since Jennifer Salke took over as head of Amazon Studios in 2018. A second drama, The Wilds, is also going to series; a third pilot, College, didn't go forward after creator Marja-Lewis Ryan became showrunner of The L Word: Generation Q on Showtime.

"We are so thrilled to continue collaborating with Amazon Studios to create innovative stories for young people–across publishing, television, short form, and beyond," said Olier, Hillyer and Bird in a statement. "Amazon has already been an unbelievably supportive partner to this vision, and we are excited to work with them to develop, produce, and adapt stories that matter, in multiple formats."

Deadline first reported the deal.