YA Rom-Com From 'Stranger Things' Team, Nick Jonas Set at Netflix

'Dash & Lily,' starring Austin Abrams and Midori Francis, is based on a book by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan.

Netflix is adding to its roster of young adult programming with a series order for a romantic comedy called Dash & Lily.

The eight-episode, half-hour series comes from Stranger Things producer 21 Laps and Nick Jonas' Image 32. It's based on the book Dash & Lily's Book of Dares by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan (Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist). Austin Abrams (Euphoria, This Is Us) and Midori Francis (Good Boys) will play the title roles.

Production on the series is underway in New York for a 2020 premiere. Joe Tracz (A Series of Unfortunate Events) — who's also working with 21 Laps founder Shawn Levy on a movie adaptation of musical Be More Chill — is adapting the book and will serve as showrunner.

"The most essential quality of 21 Laps shows and films is heart, and Dash & Lily has that quality in spades," said Levy. "Josh Barry and I are thrilled to be starting production with such an exceptional group of collaborators on and off screen — from writer/showrunner Joe Tracz to our talented directors, incredible cast, and of course, our producing partner, Nick Jonas. This show is inspiring to us and promises to give audiences a uniquely romantic and entertaining New York City holiday adventure."

Dash & Lily will follow the whirlwind holiday romance between cynical Dash (Abrams) and optimistic Lily (Francis) as they trade dares, dreams and desires in a notebook they pass back and forth at locations across New York City, finding they have more in common than they would have expected.

The regular cast also includes Dante Brown (Ma, Fox's Lethal Weapon) as Dash's best friend, Boomer, and Troy Iwata (Be More Chill) as Langston, Lily's older brother. Keana Marie (Netflix's Huge in France), James Saito (Always Be My Maybe) and Jodi Long (Sullivan & Son) have recurring roles.

Tracz, Levy, 21 Laps' Josh Barry and Jonas executive produce; Brad Silberling (Jane the Virgin) executive produces and directs the first two episodes. Authors Cohn and Levithan are co-EPs, and Fred Savage and Pamela Romanowsky (Riverdale) are also set to direct.

Abrams is repped by WME and Industry Entertainment.

Dash & Lily is the fifth series from 21 Laps at Netflix, joining Stranger Things, I Am Not Okay With This, Shadow and Bone and unscripted entry Unsolved Mysteries. The company is also developing a show called All the Light We Cannot See for the streamer.

Netflix's YA programming includes 13 Reasons Why, upcoming drama Tiny Pretty Things, Trinkets (which will end with its second season), The Society and On My Block.