This Week in TV: 'Yellowstone,' 'Grand Hotel,' 'Alternatino With Arturo Castro'

Seven other broadcast shows and a host of cable series also make their summer debuts in the week of June 17.

With the NBA Finals over, several broadcast networks (but especially ABC) debut summer series in the week of June 17. Also on tap: one of cable's biggest returning shows, a promising sketch-comedy series and a crime thriller finds a new home on a streaming platform.

Here is The Hollywood Reporter's rundown of some of the coming week's highlights. It would be next to impossible to watch everything, but let THR point the way to worthy options each week. All times are ET/PT unless noted.

On broadcast …

New: Executive produced by Eva Longoria (who also appears on screen) and based on a Spanish series, Grand Hotel (10 p.m. Monday, ABC) aims to scratch viewers' soapy itch as it follows the staff and owners of a Miami hotel. Demian Bichir and Roselyn Sanchez head the cast.

Also new: ABC rolls out a new summer lineup Thursday with extreme mini-golf competition Holey Moley (8 p.m.), cooking competition Family Food Fight (9 p.m.) and action drama Reef Break (10 p.m.), starring Poppy Montgomery. Also Thursday, Fox debuts game show Spin the Wheel (9 p.m.), hosted by Dax Shepard.

Special: High-wire artists Nik and Lijana Wallenda will attempt to cross Times Square from 25 stories up in the latest Highwire Live special (8 p.m. Sunday, June 23, ABC).

Returning: New seasons of Penn & Teller: Fool Us and Whose Line Is It Anyway? (8 and 9 p.m. Monday, The CW) and The Wall (8 p.m. Thursday, NBC).

On cable …

Returning: One of cable's biggest breakouts of 2018 — and Paramount Network's top show by a mile — Yellowstone begins its second season at 10 p.m. Wednesday. The Dutton family faces adversaries from all sides as the modern-day western returns.

Also returning: Good Trouble (8 p.m. Tuesday, Freeform), Drunk History (10 p.m. Tuesday, Comedy Central), The Detour (10:30 p.m. Tuesday, TBS), Close Up With The Hollywood Reporter (10 a.m. Sunday, June 23, Sundance).

New: Playing more than 45 different characters, Arturo Castro is everywhere in his sketch show Alternatino (10:30 p.m. Tuesday, Comedy Central). In the vein of Key & Peele, Castro's show will use modern Latinx identity (and misconceptions thereof) as the filter for his comedy.

Also new: OWN's Ambitions, co-created by Will Packer, stars Essence Atkins as a U.S. attorney who recently relocated to Atlanta and finds herself crossing paths with the wife of the mayor (Robin Givens), herself one of the most powerful people in the city. It premieres at 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Specials: The MTV Movie & TV Awards hand out their popcorn trophies at 9 p.m. Monday. CNN airs the immersive documentary Apollo 11, which was in theaters earlier in the year, at 9 p.m. ET Sunday, June 23.

On streaming …

New: Comedian Gabriel Iglesias gets his first starring sitcom role in Mr. Iglesias (Netflix, Friday), playing a high school teacher who takes on a class of gifted but socially awkward kids. Sherri Shepherd and Oscar Nunez also star.

Returning: The Missing (Monday, Netflix) is back —sort of: It's airing under that title on Netflix (as it did in two seasons on Starz), but in the U.K. it was titled Baptiste, following Tcheky Karyo's character on a new case.

Also returning: Julia Stiles stars in season two of Riviera (Thursday, Sundance Now); creepy German import Dark begins its second season Friday on Netflix.

In case you missed it …

Nickelodeon has revived its sketch-comedy series All That with a new cast of teen performers and some alumni dropping in for guest appearances; Kenan Thompson is among the executive producers. It airs at 8:30 p.m. Saturdays.