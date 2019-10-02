TV Series Based on Anheuser-Busch Family in the Works

'Yellowstone' producer 101 Studios has optioned best-selling book 'Under the Influence,' which tracks five generations of the brewing dynasty.

The studio behind cable hit Yellowstone is developing a series about the family behind Budweiser beer.

Under the Influence, from 101 Studios, will chronicle the dramatic rise and fall of the Busch family, German immigrants whose entrepreneurial spirit and business acumen brought them untold wealth thanks to a signature product: Budweiser. The project is based on the book Under the Influence: The Unauthorized Story of the Anheuser-Busch Dynasty by Peter Hernon and Terry Ganey.

"To have the opportunity to tell the story of one of America’s most fascinating and influential families is a thrill,” said David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios. “Peter Hernon and Terry Ganey’s riveting account of every aspect of Anheuser-Busch and its reigning family will be honored and refined in our overall vision of this phenomenal saga."

Published in 1991, Under the Influence covers five generations of the family's triumphs and tragedies, power struggles and unscrupulous dealings. The book delves into both the rise of the business and the family battles for control of the brewery — until a hostile takeover threatens to bring an end to the empire.

The studio is searching for a writer on the project; no outlet is attached yet. Travis Knox and Drew Smith will serve as non-writing executive producers; Glasser and Bob Yari will also executive produce.

The deal was negotiated by Glasser and Leif Cervantes de Reinstein of Sheppard Mullin on behalf of 101 Studios, and Joseph Martineau on behalf of Hernon and Ganey.

Along with Yellowstone, 101 Studios has produced feature films The Current War and Burden.