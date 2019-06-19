'Yellowstone' Nabs Early Season 3 Renewal at Paramount Network

Paramount Network is showing early confidence in Yellowstone.

The Viacom-owned basic cable network has renewed the Kevin Costner vehicle for a third season. The news arrives mere hours before the Taylor Sheridan drama returns for its second season. Season three will again consist of 10 episodes and return in 2020.



The early pickup arrives after Yellowstone became a breakout for the rebranded Paramount Network last year. The first season averaged 5.1 million total viewers, making it the most-watched new cable series of 2018 and the second across all cable series for the frame.

Yellowstone, co-created by Sheridan (Sicario) and John Linson, was the first scripted drama series developed specifically for Paramount Network (formerly Spike TV). The drama, greenlit by former Paramount Network president Kevin Kay, anchors a scripted roster that includes recently announced Josh Hartnett series Paradise Lost, Ron Howard's 68 Whiskey and Darren Star's Emily in Paris, with Lily Collins. The cabler is also expected to add another star-driven drama to that roster in the coming days.

Yellowstone is produced by 101 Studios and counts Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner, David C. Glasser and Bob Yari among its EPs. Watch the season two trailer, below.



