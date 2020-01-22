'You,' 'The Magicians' Boss Inks Overall Deal With UCP (Exclusive)

Sera Gamble will create and develop new projects for the company's portfolio as well as outside buyers.

Sera Gamble is expanding her relationship with Universal Content Productions.

The co-creator of Syfy's The Magicians and Lifetime-turned-Netflix breakout You has signed an overall deal with the cable- and streaming-focused studio.

Under the terms of the multiple-year deal, Gamble will create and produce new projects for both UCP's corporate siblings (like Syfy, USA and forthcoming streamer Peacock) as well as for outside buyers (like Netflix). Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The pact extends Gamble's relationship with UCP, for whom she co-created and serves as showrunner on Syfy's The Magicians. Gamble has a carve-out in her deal that will allow her to continue as showrunner on You, which was co-created by Greg Berlanti and produced via his sizable overall deal with Warner Bros. TV. You was renewed earlier this month for a third season, arriving in 2021 on the streamer.

"Sera is an incredibly talented visionary with a boundless imagination and a whimsical yet contemporary voice," said UCP president Dawn Olmstead. "She has the ability to create worlds and characters that captivate and become obsessions for the audience while tackling topical issues and providing social commentary. We are so excited to partner with Sera to tell the stories she feels are important, as well as incubate undiscovered talent, a passion we share."

The Magicians, a fan-favorite for Syfy and the basic cable network's longest-running scripted original. Now in its fifth season, the series is now the cornerstone of Syfy's dwindling roster of scripted originals and is awaiting word on its future after returning Jan. 15.

"My relationship with UCP began in earnest on a damp porch in New Orleans in 2014. We ran into a problem while shooting the pilot of The Magicians, and the tone of the conversation I had that day with Dawn Olmstead is one I will never forget: friendly but determined, bold, and above all, unwilling to sacrifice a molecule of the vision, ambition, and particular beating heart of the show,” said Gamble. “Five years and 1 million conversations later, that spirit is exactly why I’m excited and grateful to continue to partner with Bonnie Hammer, Dawn, and the whole team to create new stories about the fantastical and the human, and to help develop and champion necessary new voices."

UCP is a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios (which also encompasses broadcast-leaning Universal Television). The unit, overseen by Bonnie Hammer, is behind shows including Netflix's The Umbrella Academy, Hulu's The Act, Amazon's Homecoming and Bravo-turned-USA's Dirty John, among others.

Gamble is repped by McKuin Frankel.