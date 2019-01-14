'So You Think You Can Dance' Renewed for 16th Season on Fox

Fox will keep dancing into 2019: The network has picked up the reality staple So You Think You Can Dance for a 16th season.

The show will return to its usual summer spot on the network, with auditions set to begin in February. So You Think You Can Dance has lived life on the renewal bubble in recent years, although the renewal for 2019 comes a little bit earlier than the season 15 pickup in February 2018.

"Each season, the talent on So You Think You Can Dance reaches new levels and continues to create the most incredible routines," said Rob Wade, president alternative entertainment and specials at Fox. "The hard work and passion that goes into each performance is awe-inspiring. We can't wait to see what season 16 has in store and look forward to bringing you a new crop of incredible, inspired and inspiring dancers."

Added co-creator, executive producer and on-air judge Nigel Lythgoe: "I am thrilled that we have been picked up by Fox for season 16 of So You Think You Can Dance. This allows us to shine the spotlight once again on the incredible choreographic and dance talent across the United States as we search for America’s favorite dancer."

Season 15 of the series averaged a modest 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 the day it aired, down a tenth of a point from the previous year. Its total audience of 2.7 million viewers was steady, however; after three days of delayed viewing, ratings improved to 0.8 in the demo and 3.3 million viewers.

So You Think You Can Dance joins returnees Beat Shazam and MasterChef on Fox's summer 2019 slate.