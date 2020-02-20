Fox Renews 'So You Think You Can Dance' for Season 17

'So You Think You Can Dance'

So You Think You Can Dance will return for another summer. Fox announced Thursday that the reality competition has been renewed for a seventeenth season, set to debut after the traditional broadcast season wraps up.

The series will join a heavy reality-heavy line-up for Fox's summer, which also includes MasterChef and Beat Shazam. Fox's investment in alternative recently inspired the creation of its own in-house reality studio, although So You Think You Can Dance continues to be produced by Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions.

So You Think you Can Dance is a consistent but modest ratings performer. All told, during its summer 2019 run, the series averaged a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers once live-plus-seven day lifts were factored in.

Cat Deely is returning as host, as are judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson. For the new season, selected dancers will be invited to attend auditions in Miami (March 19 and 20), New York (March 28 and 29) or Los Angeles (April 4 and 5).

So You Think You Can Dance producer Dick Clark Productions is a division of Valence Media, which also owns The Hollywood Reporter.