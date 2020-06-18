'So You Think You Can Dance' Shelved at Fox

The door, however, remains open for the franchise to return in summer 2021.

So You Think You Can Dance is out of moves, at least for the time being.

The previously announced 17th season of the reality competition series has been shelved due to concerns around producing the show amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"Production on season 17 of So You Think You Can Dance will not be moving forward due to health and governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," Fox said in a statement Thursday. "As a result, while we were looking forward to its return this summer, we cannot meet the standards we’ve set for viewers and contestants in light of the show’s unique format, intricate production schedule and limited time."

The veteran series was renewed in February for its 17th season. Casting for the summer cycle started in early March and was shut down shortly afterward amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

While production in Los Angeles — where the series is filmed — was cleared to resume earlier this month, the guilds are still working out safety protocols and cameras have largely yet to begin. (ABC, meanwhile, is expecting Dancing With the Stars to return sometime in the fourth quarter as the veteran series is on the network's schedule for Mondays.)

Fox has already laid out its plans for a "corona-proof" fall schedule filled with previously completed scripted series and "gently used" acquired content — like Spectrum's L.A's Finest — with only The Masked Singer having to figure out a way to return to production. New and returning shows like 911, The Resident and Last Man Standing are expected to return in 2021 and dominate Fox's midseason schedule. That leaves summer 2021 as the soonest So You Think You Can Dance could potentially return.

So You Think You Can Dance has been a modest ratings performer. Last summer, the series averaged a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 and 2.8 million viewers once seven days of delayed viewing was factored in.

Cat Deeley was poised to return as host alongside judges Nigel Lythgoe, Mary Murphy and Laurieann Gibson. The series is from Industrial Media’s 19 Entertainment and Dick Clark Productions.

So You Think You Can Dance producer Dick Clark Productions is a division of Valence Media, which also owns The Hollywood Reporter.