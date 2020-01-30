'Young & the Restless' Renewed for Four More Seasons at CBS

The pact will keep the long-running daytime soap on the air through the 2023-24 broadcast season.

A day after NBC solidified the future of Days of Our Lives for another season, CBS has closed a deal to keep its long-running soap, Young & the Restless, around for the foreseeable future.

The network, in a deal with producers Sony Pictures Television, has renewed Y&R for four additional seasons, taking the long-running soap through the 2023-24 broadcast season.

"Having the No. 1 show for any length of time in any daypart is a tremendous accomplishment," said CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl. “But The Young & the Restless has been daytime’s top drama for over three decades. The last time any other show was on top, Ronald Reagan was president, and the Berlin Wall was still standing. It’s a remarkable achievement and a testament to the extraordinary cast, gifted writers, talented producers and supremely passionate fans, as well as our tremendous partnership with Sony Pictures Television."



Y&R has been a staple of CBS' daytime schedule for an incredible 47 years. The series leads all daytime dramas in total viewers (4.1 million), women 25-54 (1.0) and women 18-49 (0.6) when factoring in seven days of delayed viewing. Anthony Morina exec produces; Josh Griffith is the head writer and co-EP.

The cast includes Eric Braeden, Melody Thomas Scott, Peter Pergman, Joshua Morrow, Sharon Case and Bryton James, all of whom have been with the series for at least 15 years — and in Braeden's case, nearly 40.

The long-term renewal arrives as the future of daytime soap operas had been in question over the past few years as networks grapple with rising costs and dwindling viewers and as syndicated talk shows often are cheaper to produce.