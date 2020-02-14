TV Ratings: 'Young Sheldon,' 'Grey's Anatomy' Top Thursday

Rookie shows 'Indebted' and 'Katy Keene' each slip a little in their second week on the air.

Thursday's broadcast ratings didn't bring many surprises. Per usual, CBS' Young Sheldon had the largest total audience in primetime by a sizable margin, and it tied ABC's Grey's Anatomy for the lead among adults 18-49. First- year shows Indebted (NBC) and Katy Keene (The CW) both fell a bit in their second week on the air.

Young Sheldon's audience of 8.84 million was more than 2.5 million viewers ahead of the second most-watched show, Mom (6.26 million). The former also scored a 1.0 rating among adults 18-49. The Unicorn (6.04 million viewers) and Mom each drew a 0.8 in the 18-49 demo, up slightly from a week ago, while holding steady in viewers. Carol's Second Act (4.87 million viewers, 0.6 in 18-49) and Tommy (4.41 million, 0.4) were also in line with last week.

On ABC, Station 19 (0.9 in adults 18-49, 5.98 million viewers) was even, while Grey's (5.55 million, 1.0) improved slightly in viewers but ticked down in the demo. A Million Little Things (3.7 million, 0.6) was off a little in both measures; all three dramas are solid performers in delayed viewing.

Following last week's already modest premiere, Indebted came down to a 0.3 in the 18-49 demo and 1.53 million viewers. Superstore (0.6, 2.34 million) and Will & Grace (0.4, 1.96 million) were also on the low side, while Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.5, 1.79 million) was on par with its 8:30 p.m. airing last week. Law & Order: SVU more than doubled lead-in Indebted's audience at 10 p.m., scoring a 0.7 in adults 18-49 (vs. 0.6 last week) and 3.32 million viewers.

The second episode of Katy Keene ticked down to a 0.1 in adults 18-49 and 557,000 viewers on The CW vs. 0.2 and 619,000 for its premiere. Legacies was steady at 0.2 and 623,000. Fox's Last Man Standing (0.6 in the demo), Outmatched (0.5) and Deputy (0.5) were all down a tenth of a point.

ABC's 0.9 rating among adults 18-49 led primetime over CBS' 0.7. Fox was third at 0.6, and NBC and Univision tied for fourth at 0.5. Telemundo averaged 0.3, and The CW trailed at 0.2.

