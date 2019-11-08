TV Ratings: 'Young Sheldon' and 'Grey's Anatomy' Rise

The CBS comedy draws its biggest total audience of the season, and ABC's long-running drama leads the 18-49 pack among non-sports shows.

CBS' Young Sheldon pulled in its biggest total audience of the season Thursday night, and Grey's Anatomy rebounded from last week's Halloween-induced decline. The two shows also topped the adults 18-49 rankings, non-sports division, on a night when early returns on Thursday Night Football are on the low side.

Young Sheldon drew 8.73 million viewers, topping its previous season best of 8.66 million on Oct. 24. The comedy also tied its season high in adults 18-49 with a 1.1 rating. The rest of the CBS lineup — The Unicorn (5.93 million viewers, 0.8 in adults 18-49), Mom (6.2 million, 0.8), Carol's Second Act (0.7, 4.99 million) and Evil (0.5, 3.48 million) — was steady week to week.

On ABC, Grey's Anatomy earned a 1.3 in adults 18-49 (up from 1.1 last week) and had its second-largest audience of the season with 6.13 million viewers. A Million Little Things (0.8, 4.49 million) was up in both adults 18-49 and total viewers and How to Get Away With Murder grew its total audience (2.27 million vs. 2.16 million last week) while holding at 0.4 in the demo.

Fast national ratings for Fox's Thursday Night Football have the game at 9.42 million viewers, down from 10.19 million in the early numbers last week. The contest between the Oakland Raiders and Los Angeles Chargers aired mostly outside primetime in the teams' home markets, which likely played a part in the smallish early numbers. The game will adjust up substantially in the finals.

NBC's Perfect Harmony ticked up to 0.5 in adults 18-49, tying its season high. Superstore (0.7), The Good Place (0.6) and Law & Order: SVU (0.6) were all steady, while Will & Grace came down a little to 0.5. (The veteran shows all grow significantly with delayed and digital viewing.) Supernatural (0.3) and Legacies (0.2) were steady for The CW.

Fox led the night in adults 18-49 with a 2.6 rating, pending updates for its live NFL broadcast. ABC finished second at 0.8; followed by CBS, 0.7; and NBC, 0.6. Telemundo averaged 0.5 and Univision 0.4. The CW trailed at 0.2.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.