TV Ratings: 'Young Sheldon' Rebounds, 'Last Man Standing' Steady

CBS' Young Sheldon and Fox's Last Man Standing helped their respective networks to a share of the nightly ratings crown on Thursday.

Young Sheldon was the top show on the broadcast networks across the board, scoring a 1.0 in adults 18-49 and 8.8 million viewers. The latter figure is the show's third-largest same-day audience of the season and up by more than a million viewers over last week (it was steady in the 18-49 demo).

The Unicorn (5.7 million viewers), Mom (6.27 million), Carol's Second Act (4.98 million) and Evil (3.31 million) all grew week to week as well, as CBS led the network viewer rankings by about 1.2 million people over second-place Fox. Evil also ticked up in adults 18-49 to 0.5.

Last Man Standing, meanwhile, led Fox to first place in the primetime 18-49 rankings. Its two episodes each scored 0.8 in the demo (even with last week) while averaging 4.75 million viewers. Deputy came down a little from last week's performance, drawing a 0.6 in adults 18-49 and 3.59 million viewers.

NBC's comedies got progressively smaller 18-49 ratings as the night went on: Superstore drew a 0.6, The Good Place a 0.5, Will & Grace a 0.4 and Perfect Harmony a 0.3. Law & Order: SVU closed the night with a 0.6, doubling its lead-in.

ABC got a 0.6 in the 18-49 demo and 3.79 million viewers with its special The Last Days of Richard Pryor. The CW's Supernatural (0.3 in 18-49) and Legacies (0.2) were in line with their usual numbers.

Fox's 0.7 rating in adults 18-49 was good enough to top the relatively quiet evening. ABC and CBS tied for second at 0.6. NBC and Univision also tied at 0.5. Telemundo averaged a 0.3 and The CW a 0.2.

