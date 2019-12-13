TV Ratings: 'Young Sheldon' and NFL Top Thursday

'Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways' puts up more solid numbers as the holiday event closes out its run.

CBS' Young Sheldon was down a little bit in Thursday's same-day ratings, but it was still the most-watched non-sports show of the night by a sizable margin. Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways, meanwhile, closed out a solid three-day run on NBC, and Fox's Thursday Night Football ended its season on the low side.

Young Sheldon drew 8.21 million viewers and a 1.0 rating in adults 18-49, off slightly from last week's initial numbers (8.39 million, 1.1). It led all other entertainment shows by about 2 million viewers and tied for the top spot in the 18-49 demo. The Unicorn (5.62 million, 0.7), Mom (6.19 million, 0.7) and Carol's Second Act (5 million, 0.6) were fairly steady, as was Evil (0.5, 3.63 million) at 10 p.m.

Ellen's Greatest Night of Giveaways drew a 1.0 in adults 18-49 and 5.89 million viewers, in line with Wednesday's show. Superstore (0.6, 2.83 million) and Perfect Harmony (0.4, 1.8 million) were in line with their last outings, despite later start times. A repeat of last year's special A Legendary Christmas (0.3, 1.68 million) closed out NBC's night.

The final Thursday Night Football of the season carried Fox to No. 1 in primetime, as usual, but early numbers are down considerably from last week's season high. The Baltimore Ravens' blowout win over the New York Jets is at 9.02 million viewers in the fast nationals, off by a third from last week's preliminary 13.64 million. It will adjust up in the finals.

ABC aired a full night of holiday programming, with animated specials Olaf's Frozen Adventure and Toy Story That Time Forgot each scoring 0.6s in adults 18-49 and the premiere of The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition at 0.5. Supernatural and Legacies are both at 0.3 for The CW, even with last week.

Fox's 2.5 rating among adults 18-49 (pending updates for its live broadcast) easily led primetime on the broadcast nets. CBS finished second at 0.7. NBC is third with a 0.6, followed by ABC (0.5) and Univision (0.4). The CW and Telemundo tied at 0.3.

Bookmark THR.com/Ratings for more ratings news and numbers.