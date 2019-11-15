TV Ratings: 'Young Sheldon' Hits Season High, NFL Bounces Back

The CBS comedy has its best outing of the fall, and Fox's 'Thursday Night Football' puts up its best early numbers in more than a month.

CBS' Young Sheldon recorded same-day season highs in both adults 18-49 and total viewers Thursday. Fox also got strong numbers from its Thursday Night Football broadcast, which delivered its best preliminary numbers in five weeks. Univision also had a big night with its broadcast of the Latin Grammy Awards.

Young Sheldon posted a 1.2 rating among adults 18-49, its best of the season and second among entertainment programs (to ABC's Grey's Anatomy) in primetime. The CBS comedy's 8.98 million viewers are also a season high. Mom likewise had its best initial 18-49 rating of the fall at 0.9, but first-year comedies The Unicorn (0.7) and Carol's Second Act (0.6) were off a little week to week. Evil was steady at 0.5.

Grey's Anatomy maintained its hold on the top of the 18-49 rankings (excluding sports) with a 1.3 in adults 18-49, even with a week ago. It improved a little in total viewers to 6.3 million. How to Get Away With Murder (0.5, 2.33 million) ticked up in both measures. A Million Little Things was steady at 0.8 in the demo and reached a six-week high in viewers with 4.61 million.

Thursday Night Football is at 11.65 million viewers in the fast nationals, up a healthy 24 percent from last week's early returns. That game ended up with 13.52 million viewers with time-zone adjustments and the addition of NFL Network's simulcast.

The Latin Grammys scored a 1.1 in adults 18-49 and 3.13 million viewers for Univision, more than double its typical primetime ratings.

At NBC, Law & Order: SVU tied its same-day season high in adults 18-49 at 0.7 and improved a bit in viewers to 3.76 million. Comedies Superstore (0.7) and The Good Place (0.6) matched their week-ago ratings, but Perfect Harmony and Will & Grace (both 0.4) fell a tenth of a point each. Supernatural and Legacies both came in at 0.3 on The CW.

Fox's 3.3 rating in adults 18-49 (pending updates) easily led Thursday's network rankings. Univision finished second at 1.1, ahead of the 0.9 for ABC. CBS (0.7) beat out NBC (0.6) for fourth place. Telemundo averaged 0.5 and The CW, 0.3.

