TV Ratings: 'Young Sheldon' Ties Season High Thursday, NFL Improves

'The Big Bang Theory' and 'Station 19' also improve, and 'Thursday Night Football' lands on top.

Young Sheldon tied its season high for adults 18-49 Thursday. Lead-in The Big Bang Theory and ABC's Station 19 also improved week to week.

Young Sheldon earned a 1.8 rating in the 18-49 demo for CBS, up slightly week to week and tying its best mark of the season so far. The Big Bang Theory rose two tenths of a point to 2.3; Mom (1.2), Murphy Brown (0.8) and SWAT (0.7) all held steady.

Thursday Night Football improved for Fox, despite a lopsided game in which the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Carolina Panthers 52-21.The game's 10.5 household rating in metered markets is up 28 percent vs. a week ago and 12 percent over the same night last year, when TNF was on NBC.

At ABC, Station 19 scored a four-week high with a 1.0 and also grew its total audience. Grey's Anatomy (1.6) and How to Get Away with Murder (0.7) matched their week-ago numbers.

NBC's Superstore (0.9), The Good Place (0.8) and Law & Order: SVU (0.9) were all even; the two comedies were up week to week in total viewers, with Superstore (3.3 million) scoring its biggest audience since March. A Voice clip show posted a 0.7 at 9 p.m. Supernatural and Legacies each slipped a tenth to 0.3 on The CW.

Fox led the demo race for the night with a 3.3 rating, pending updates for its live NFL broadcast. CBS, 1.2, edged ABC, 1.1, for second place. NBC averaged 0.8 and The CW 0.3.