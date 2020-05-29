'Young Sheldon' to Stream on HBO Max

Young Sheldon has found its streaming home.

To no surprise, the Big Bang Theory prequel comedy has been sold to HBO Max, which will stream all past and future seasons of the CBS comedy. The Chuck Lorre comedy about the young version of Jim Parsons' Sheldon Cooper will join the flagship series at the streamer.

HBO Max, in a blockbuster deal, acquired the entire 12-season library for Big Bang Theory in September. The series, until HBO Max launched this week, had never been licensed to a streamer.

That HBO Max is the streaming home for both series comes as little surprise given that both comedies are produced by corporate sibling Warner Bros. TV. Amid the streaming wars, many media companies are holding on to their prized assets to bulk up their subscription video on demand offerings as they look to compete with stalwarts including Netflix, Amazon and Hulu.

“We now feel like our Big Bang offering is complete,” said Kevin Reilly, chief content officer, HBO Max. “We are so proud to be the home of this beloved franchise and the place where new and existing fans can learn about young Sheldon Cooper’s roots.”

Created by Lorre and Steve Molaro, with Parsons on board as an exec producer and narrator, Young Sheldon recently wrapped its third season on CBS. The comedy is heading into its fourth season once the 2020-21 season begins. The series is the most-watched comedy on network television among total viewers.



"In order for Sheldon Cooper to visit his younger self, he would need to manipulate spacetime. All you actually need is HBO Max,” Lorre and Molaro said in a joint statement Friday. “We are so pleased that Young Sheldon will once again be reunited with his future self on HBO Max, and we are excited for fans, new and old, to be able to binge both The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon for the first time.”