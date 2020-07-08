'Younger' Creator Darren Star Inks ViacomCBS Overall Deal

The 'Younger' creator will continue to create new projects for the company, all of which will be produced by MTV Studios.

Darren Star is staying put at ViacomCBS.

The Younger creator has signed an expansive overall deal with the media conglomerate. The deal is Star's second with Viacom after he previously inked a pact with TV Land back in 2016.

Under the new agreement, Star will continue to create and develop new projects for ViacomCBS' Entertainment and Youth Group's portfolio of linear networks. All of the projects will be produced in-house via the Chris McCarthy-led MTV Studios. Entertainment and Youth Group Studios president Keith Cox, the executive who originally developed and greenlit Younger, will oversee all of Star's work under the deal.

"Darren is a creative force behind some of the most seminal shows of our time and we are thrilled he will continue to call ViacomCBS his home as we rapidly expand our studios business," said McCarthy, who oversees Paramount Network, Comedy Central, TV Land, MTV and VH1, among several other networks.

Younger recently wrapped its sixth season, with the finale serving as the franchise's highest-rated season-ender yet. The series has already been renewed for a seventh cycle. He's currently developing a spinoff starring Hilary Duff and has the long-gestating Emily in Paris, starring Lily Collins. The latter series is believed to be moving to Netflix, though ViacomCBS has not officially confirmed the move of the show from its planned home at Paramount Network.



"We are thrilled to expand our partnership with Darren who has his finger on the pulse of pop culture like no other,” said Cox. “He’s a proven hit-maker whose storytelling has captivated generations and we’re elated to be in business with him for the long-term.”

Star's credits include Sex and the City, Beverly Hills, 90210, and Melrose Place.

Star is the latest high-profile name to sign a sprawling company-wide overall deal with ViacomCBS and joins Tyler Perry, Trevor Noah and Yellowstone creator Tyler Sheridan. Such sprawling deals are becoming commonplace as media giants look to sign top talent to develop for an increasing number of both linear networks and digital platforms.