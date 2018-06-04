'Younger' Renewed for Season 6 at TV Land

The announcement comes a day before the fifth cycle is set to bow on the Viacom-owned cable network.

TV Land's Younger had two reasons to celebrate on Monday.

As the cast and creators celebrated the fifth season at the New York premiere party, the Viacom-owned cable network announced that the series starring Sutton Foster had scored an early season six renewal. Season five of Younger launches Tuesday at 10 p.m. on TV Land.

"Younger exemplifies romantic comedy at its best and each season the show hits new creative and ratings heights," said Kevin Kay, president of TV Land, CMT and Paramount Network. "We are honored to continue to work with the brilliant Darren Star and this amazing cast, led by the multitalented Sutton Foster. The new season is outstanding and we are thrilled for what’s to come for these beloved characters."



The early Younger renewal marks the latest time the comedy has been picked up ahead of its return. The comedy is the flagship series for TV Land and was the cornerstone of its rebuilding before Spike was rebranded and took the bulk of the niche cable network's scripted originals as head of development Keith Cox was recruited to program for both Viacom brands.

Both Kay and Cox have been adamant that Younger will remain a TV Land brand after multiple other series moved to general entertainment destination Paramount Network. The series, a critical favorite, is but one of two remaining shows left on TV Land, with Teachers the lone other original. Sources say TV Land is no longer buying scripted originals as Cox and company shift their attention to Paramount Network. Cox originally developed Nobodies, American Woman, Heathers and First Wives Club for TV Land. All of them were moved to Paramount Network, with Heathers recently scrapped as Viacom looks for a new home for the controversial satire.

Foster leads a Younger cast that also includes Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis. Season four marked its highest-rated and most-watched run in history. Star serves as showrunner and exec produces alongside Jax Media's Tony Hernandez, Dottie Zicklin and Eric Zicklin.