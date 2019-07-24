'Younger' Nabs a Seventh Season at TV Land

Younger is poised to be TV Land's oldest original series. The sitcom has been renewed for a seventh season, making it the cable network's longest-running scripted effort.

The news comes several weeks into the sixth season. The current run from the Darren Starr comedy is pacing ahead of the 2018’s, with the premiere up 24 percent for a total of 1.3 million viewers. It is the highest-rated cable sitcom among women 25-54 and women 18-49.

“Season after season, Younger has continued to reach new heights and build an incredibly loyal fan base,” said Paramount and TV Land president of development and production Keith Cox. “We love this talented and amazing cast and can’t wait to see what Darren has in store for season seven.”

Younger has done so well for Viacom, it almost moved to the fledgling sister network Paramount — but network brass ultimately decided not to mess with a rollout that was working. That said, the series is all alone on TV Land’s originals front. Star’s other series, the forthcoming Emily in Paris, is still set to premiere on Paramount. And with all other TV Land scripted series wrapping in the last year, the also forthcoming First Wives Club shifted to BET’s streaming platform.

In making it to season seven, Younger will pass the network’s current record-holder for longest tenure. Hot in Cleveland aired on TV Land for six seasons.

Younger stars Sutton Foster, Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann, Molly Bernard and Charles Michael Davis. Shot in New York, it’s produced by Darren Star Productions and Jax Media.



The series airs on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET.

